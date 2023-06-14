Cagliari is already thinking about the future, redeemed Di Pardo – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, JUNE 13 – The Cagliari players are on vacation – they said goodbye yesterday at the end of the championship dinner at the Poetto, amidst joy, hugs and greetings – but the club is not: these are decisive days for loans. And for planning next season in Serie A. The future is with Claudio Ranieri: yesterday’s words during the awards ceremony at the Domus reassured the fans: “We want to do well again next year,” said the Roman coach. And there shouldn’t be any problems. The coach will keep in touch with the sporting director, Nereo Bonato, and with the president, Tommaso Giulini, to build the team for Serie A.



The first reinforcement is already at home. It was foreseen in the contract in case of promotion: right winger Di Pardo was bought by Juventus. For Falco, on the other hand, there was no redemption obligation from the Red Star: the attacker’s future may no longer be in Sardinia. Situations to be defined also those of Marin and Walukiewicz, on loan to Empoli: the ball passes to the Tuscan club. Assessments are also made on the basis of attendance and performance: the Romanian could be redeemed, while the defender is likely to return to Cagliari but only in passing.



The season continues for Luvumbo and Makoumbou. The Angolan striker will be the star of his national team as they play against the Central African Republic in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Commitment also for Makoumbou, on the field, again for the qualifiers, against Mali. Immediately away from the island also Lapadula (friendlies with his Peru against South Korea and Japan) and the Slovak Obert, in the Under 21 against Hungary and Austria.



The dates and place of the pre-season retreat have yet to be decided.



