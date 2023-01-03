Home Sports Cagliari, Ranieri introduces himself: “I am one who wants everything immediately”
Cagliari, Ranieri introduces himself: “I am one who wants everything immediately”

Cagliari, Ranieri introduces himself: “I am one who wants everything immediately”

The coach landed in the city today, welcomed by 300 fans who dream of being able to aim for a return to Serie A right now: “30 years ago I said I was an apprentice coach, now I’m back as an apprentice coach”

Enthusiasm, madness and a newfound hope. In Cagliari it is Ranieri day. The Roman coach, who takes over from the sacked Fabio Liverani, landed around 10 at Elmas airport with a flight from Rome. More than 300 fans awaited him with choirs, flags and banners. All asking for one thing: the miracle of an immediate promotion to Serie A after the last relegation.

EMOTIONS

After the crowds on his return after 31 years, with Sir Claudio who brought the Sardinians back from Serie C to the top flight in Cagliari between the 1980s and 1990s, the Roman coach presented himself to the press in the belly of the Unipol Domus: “ Coming back is a unique emotion – explained Ranieri – I don’t know if it will be the most complicated challenge of my career but it will certainly be the most particular, the one I feel the most. I have a great desire boiling inside me”. For the Roman coach, returning was also a battle with himself: “In my mind I have always thought that sooner or later I would return to Cagliari, the square that threw me on the bench, but out of selfishness I didn’t want to ruin the memories of the past . Then the enthusiasm of the people and the calls from Gigi Riva’s son convinced me. When I came over 30 years ago I said I was an apprentice coach, now I come back as an apprentice coach. I bring my experience but I still want to learn”.

TARGETS

Ranieri who arrives in a Cagliari that has been in continuous crisis for several seasons and who has experienced a first leg away from the spotlights of Serie B, often closer to the playout area than to the playoffs. However, the Roman coach formerly of Rome and Leicester, among others, has no doubts: “I am one who wants everything immediately. I want to aim for the maximum, if you don’t set yourself goals then it’s normal that you don’t achieve them. I will ask my players to be warriors. Only those who have a sense of belonging will be part of my team”. A Ranieri who also spoke about the market and the possible return of Nainggolan: “I still have to get to know the team and then I’ll make my assessments. I’m here to draw a line and build a solid group starting from the players. On the market we will be careful to take only those who really embrace our project. I know about Nainggolan that he wants to return, that his agent is pushing for a return, but at the moment there is nothing, we haven’t talked about it ”. In the afternoon Ranieri will conduct his first training session in Asseminello with the rossoblù team, in view of the resumption of Serie B scheduled for January 14 against Como in a Unipol Domus which is already announced to be sold out.

January 3 – 1.03pm

