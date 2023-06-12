Home » Cagliari scores in the 93rd minute and returns to Serie A – Corriere TV
Cagliari scores in the 93rd minute and returns to Serie A – Corriere TV

by admin
The coach of the Sardinians burst into tears at the end of the match against Bari

A long crying bitterly: is that of Claudio Ranieri at the final whistle of the promotion playoff won by Cagliari against Bari with a goal in added time by Pavoletti. At the end of the match Ranieri, back on the Cagliari bench in the current championship, he couldn’t hold back the tears.

June 11, 2023 – Updated June 11, 2023 , 11:21 pm

