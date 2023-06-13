Cagliari, tears and iron to regain Serie A: Claudio Ranieri is the right man

by Ilaria Muggianu Scano

The disrespectful chants and the great lesson of Mr. Claudio Ranieri. Never mess with a defeated opponent. There is no shortage of those who renamed him “Claudio Felice”. The true king of Sardinia, the coach of Cagliari Calcio who takes over from Fabio Liverani in December. A nice Christmas present for the rossoblù club. Memes flocked with the face of the Roman coach – already linked to the memory of Cagliari in the 1988-91 seasons – on the simulacrum of the Savoy monarch Carlo Felice, in the very central Yenne square Of Cagliariepicenter of the fans’ explosive joy, Sunday night, at the end of the play off against Bari by mr. Michael Magnani.

The greatness of a man capable of strong emotions, even to tears. Thus Claudio Ranieri, true great protagonist and primary and moral architect of the hard-earned return to Serie A, following the relegation. Cagliari executed by Venice, already relegated, Ranieri redeems the team from a purgatory tending to hell. It’s December, Cagliari is still in 14th place in Serie B, with 22 points in 18 games. After 35 years, Ranieri therefore returns to the club that launched him into professional football: Pavoletti’s goal in the 94th minute is the official welcome back. And it is a popular celebration: for the president of the Solinas Region, emotion is palpable: “It is the redemption of a people”, the regional councilor for Tourism Chessa is dreamy but also pragmatic: “Now we need a stadium worthy of this team. They have given us a great gift and we have to make it happen”.

Read Also Ranieri’s cry that brings Cagliari back to Serie A: “I was scared, but I jumped”

Nicholas Riva, son of the historic Cagliari striker Gigi, wrote a message of thanks to the main protagonists of the little miracle at San Nicola di Bari: “Good morning Mister, thank you for having listened, believed, dreamed and accepted this challenge. You won it, we won it with the heart and love you have for this people. You didn’t just win on the field, you won also and above all in restoring values ​​to everyone and remembering that without passion and love and unconditional faith, results are never achieved! If you were our idol before, now you are among the Giants forever!”. Mayor Truzzu flies to Bari to support the Sardinia whole in a team and exchange gestures of healthy sportsmanship with the mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro.

Truzzu runs to embrace Ranieri in the locker room. Because it is around Ranieri that the Sardinian people want to rally, even in the face of severe gestures against a fan base that needs to be stemmed. With eyes still flooded with joy irrepressible the coach of Cagliari – who was a psychologist, trainer, motivator, lifter of spirits when the horizon of the first series could no longer be distinguished – runs under the stands of that Cagliari supporter who risks not rejoicing in the more respectful canons towards opponents from Bari and firmly reproaches her. An icon of sport as sport should be. It takes tears and iron to win back Serie A and Ranieri is the right man.

The Supporter blog hosts posts written by readers who have decided to contribute to the growth of ilfattoquotidiano.it, subscribing to the Supporter offer and thus becoming an active part of our community. Among the posts sent, Peter Gomez and the editorial staff will select and publish the most interesting ones. This blog is the brainchild of readers, keep making it your space. Becoming a Supporter also means putting your face, signature or commitment into it: join our campaigns, think so that you have an active role! If you want to participate, for the price of “one cappuccino a week” you can also follow the Thursday editorial meeting in live streaming – sending us suggestions, news and ideas in real time – and access to the forum reserved where to discuss and interact with the editorial staff. Discover all the advantages!