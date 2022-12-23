Christmas in Cagliari. No, it’s not the title of the latest cinepanettone. But the possible, and increasingly probable, destination of Claudio Ranieri. Whose return would be the best gift for the rossoblù fans.

A matter of the heart, too. Matter of details, too. Matter of hours. And it will be known whether the 71-year-old Roman coach, who has coached – among others – Inter, Juve, Rome and Fiorentina in Italy and won with Leicester in England, with Valencia in Spain and with Monaco in France, can concede an encore in Sardinia.

Yes, because Ranieri was there. And he won. Conquering a promotion to B and the Italian Cup of C in the 1988-89 season. Followed by a return to Serie A (1989-90) after seven years and a salvation in the top flight. The history of the club, therefore, also the one played by his majesty Gigi Riva, pushes him to return. And so it most likely will be. An agreement in principle with the patron Tommaso Giulini is in the pipeline. The Sardinian sports director Nereo Bonato and the CEO with signing power I am in conversation with Sir Ranieri who would replace – now by popular acclaim – Fabio Liverani, relieved after the defeat in Palermo and replaced, temporarily, with Roberto Muzzi, former Rossoblù striker and also current club manager. In short, Ranieri is close to arriving with the panettone. In Cagliari.