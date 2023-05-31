Home » Cagliari wins in the 90th minute, Ranieri excited and in tears of joy – Corriere TV
Sports

Cagliari wins in the 90th minute, Ranieri excited and in tears of joy – Corriere TV

by admin
Cagliari wins in the 90th minute, Ranieri excited and in tears of joy – Corriere TV

Cagliari’s incredible comeback in the Serie B playoff match against Parma

A goal to 90esimo and the gioia which explodes for the players, the fans, but above all the coach of the Sardinians, Claudio Ranieri. He was unable to hold the tears on goal by It’s a shape who closed the first leg match of the playoffs in Serie B against the Parma. The Emilians took the lead through Benedyczak and Sohm. In the second half Luvumbo, Lapadula and Luvumbo again overturned the result.
And on the third goal, Ranieri let go of everything emotions and the tension of the race. Saturday 3 June, the return.

May 31, 2023 – Updated May 31, 2023, 08:18 am

© breaking latest news

See also  New injury for Pogba, the Frenchman leaves the field in tears - Corriere TV

You may also like

The latest ITTF world rankings are released Hainan...

Transfers FC Barcelona | Who did Laporta meet...

matches and results for Wednesday 31 May

McLaren hires technical director from Red Bull

The eighth stage of the 2023 Tournament of...

Europa League final: Jose Mourinho is Roma’s Messiah,...

After a close loss to Canada, the para-hockey...

Scottish Cup about miracles & fairy tales, says...

Another gold!The mass badminton competition of the 14th...

Tennis: Bresnik convinced of Thiem’s ​​strength

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy