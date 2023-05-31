Cagliari wins in the 90th minute, Ranieri excited and in tears of joy – Corriere TV

Cagliari’s incredible comeback in the Serie B playoff match against Parma

A goal to 90esimo and the gioia which explodes for the players, the fans, but above all the coach of the Sardinians, Claudio Ranieri. He was unable to hold the tears on goal by It’s a shape who closed the first leg match of the playoffs in Serie B against the Parma. The Emilians took the lead through Benedyczak and Sohm. In the second half Luvumbo, Lapadula and Luvumbo again overturned the result.

And on the third goal, Ranieri let go of everything emotions and the tension of the race. Saturday 3 June, the return.