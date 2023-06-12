Cagliari won the Serie B playoffs and were promoted to Serie A

Cagliari coached by Claudio Ranieri is the third and last Serie B team to have obtained promotion to Serie A, where they will return to play next season after just one year of absence. In the second leg of the playoffs he beat Bari 1-0 scoring the decisive goal in injury time through Leonardo Pavoletti. The first leg had finished 1-1 and without Pavoletti’s goal in Serie A Bari would have gone thanks to their best position in the standings at the end of the championship (Bari had finished him in third place, Cagliari in fifth).

The other two Serie B teams that had obtained direct promotion to Serie A were Frosinone and Genoa: together with Cagliari they will replace Sampdoria, Cremonese and Spezia. Instead, Benevento, Spal, Perugia and Brescia are relegated to Serie C, whose place in the next Serie B season will be taken by Feralpisalò, Reggiana, Catanzaro and one between Lecco and Foggia, who will play the playoff final this week.