Home » Cagliari won the Serie B playoffs and were promoted to Serie A
Sports

Cagliari won the Serie B playoffs and were promoted to Serie A

by admin
Cagliari won the Serie B playoffs and were promoted to Serie A

Cagliari coached by Claudio Ranieri is the third and last Serie B team to have obtained promotion to Serie A, where they will return to play next season after just one year of absence. In the second leg of the playoffs he beat Bari 1-0 scoring the decisive goal in injury time through Leonardo Pavoletti. The first leg had finished 1-1 and without Pavoletti’s goal in Serie A Bari would have gone thanks to their best position in the standings at the end of the championship (Bari had finished him in third place, Cagliari in fifth).

The other two Serie B teams that had obtained direct promotion to Serie A were Frosinone and Genoa: together with Cagliari they will replace Sampdoria, Cremonese and Spezia. Instead, Benevento, Spal, Perugia and Brescia are relegated to Serie C, whose place in the next Serie B season will be taken by Feralpisalò, Reggiana, Catanzaro and one between Lecco and Foggia, who will play the playoff final this week.

See also  An aperitif with Sarah Abitbol: "I was faded, I bloom again"

You may also like

The dramatic return of Berrettini: he loses 6-1...

LEDRO SKY | Sportdimontagna.com

after Bordeaux-Rodez, match lost on green carpet for...

Chengdu Universiade 2023 test match ends- Technology News-...

What happens to the footballs auctioned after the...

Bordeaux footballers paid the price for the fan...

Ercolanese-Syracuse, playoffs: the guests take over and the...

Bundesliga: Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Guo Yu won 1 gold and 1 silver...

Balocco present at the International Granfondo Fausto Coppi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy