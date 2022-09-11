For only two targets Chiara Cainero was also out of the European mixed team skeet final. After the exclusion from the final of the individual competition, yesterday the shooter from Cavalicco took to the platform paired with Gabriele Rossetti, with the aim of finishing in the top four and then shooting for the medals.

However, it did not go according to expectations. The qualifications, which consisted of the best of 150 targets (75 for the female shooter and the same number for the shooter), ended in eighth place, with a score of 141/150.

The Carabinieri athlete obtained 24, 21 and 24 in their series; Rossetti, who started with two 25s, hit only 22 targets in the third series. Mistakes cost the Azzurri dearly.

Two more targets would have been enough to play the play-off with Azerbaijan and Greece.

“The conditions were good – explained the 44-year-old from Friuli in the heat -. Unfortunately, however, we were not able to finish the race well. We had a good start, but I did badly on the second lap and Gabriele on the third. The team competition is still missing, in which we hope to play the final ».

In the mixed team qualifiers 24 were the starting team. It went better for the other blue couple made up of Diana Bacosi and Tammaro Cassandro, who reached the final by winning the silver behind the British couple Ben Llewelin and Amber Hill.

Today will be the turn of the women’s team competition, in the hope of closing this European Championship in Cyprus with at least one medal. The continental demonstration in Lernaca was a good test for Chiara Cainero, who however did not have the desired results.

Reigning European champion, this time the Friulian had to settle for an individual tenth place, in a race in which she made too many mistakes in the first part of qualifying. If on Friday she had managed to recover and redeem herself with a very good second part of the race, yesterday the mistakes also reappeared in the mixed team.

Back in Friuli, she will therefore have to work hard to be able to find the square again, both in view of the Italian championships and, above all, in view of the world championships in Croatia next month. The world championship event represents a greedy opportunity to be able to snatch the qualification for Paris 2024.