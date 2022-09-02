The president celebrates 17 years of ownership: “We have changed a lot, but I’m happy with the team handed over to our coach”

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Piazza Umberto I ° is caressed by a pleasant breeze, there is a nice coming and going of people, including managers, company CEOs, journalists, writers. And then many fans in the center of Dogliani, a village in the province of Cuneo, to the point that it is difficult to find a free seat in the square in front of the stage. It is the opening day of the eleventh edition of the TV Festival, organized by Idee al Lavoro srl in collaboration with Dogliani Eventi, an event where we reflect on the future of television and more generally of communication.

anniversary — The publisher Urbano Cairo is the guest of honor on the opening day, which falls on the day he celebrates the seventeenth anniversary of Turin’s presidency. He takes the stage shortly after 6.30 pm to talk with the journalist Nicola Porro of television, communication, newspapers, La7, RCS Mediagroup, politics and energy crisis. And of course in the speech it is inevitable that Taurus also enters. “Just today (yesterday, editor’s note) I have taken the Bull for seventeen years – recalls the president Urbano Cairo, while applause rises from the square -. And I must say that the Bull has always been only heart. For the Bull, the rules do not apply. and the dynamics of the business as for my other companies. In fact in football I lose money. In recent years, then, especially due to the pandemic, we have had very serious situations, caused by the closure of the stadiums, by the football market that has shrunk , from the fact that sponsors were scarce. It was really very hard. ” The affectionate and passionate memory is addressed to the mother, Mrs. Maria Giulia Castelli, and to the father, Giuseppe. “Il Toro is my mom and dad’s team. I remember that in the month of August seventeen years ago the then mayor of Turin, Sergio Chiamparino, called me to propose Turin. The idea slowly involved me. But it was my mother, who was a teacher and a very prudent woman, who pushed me towards Toro. She was a fan of the Grande Torino “. See also Abatangelo wins easily It is the 23rd success among the prof

Quality — When President Cairo gets off the stage there is a good number of fans who can’t wait to talk to him about Turin, the transfer market, Juric and the grenade themes. The day after the closing of the transfer campaign, the club’s number one opens the grenade book starting from some reflections on the contents of the last transfer campaign. “I am happy with what we have done, I am certainly satisfied – explains President Cairo -. In this market we bought ten players, also considering Ricci for whom we had a redemption obligation. During this summer we have actually had some important starts compared to last year, but we have replaced them with quality players with great potential. ”

Young people — Toro has introduced experienced and high-class players to the team, such as Vlasic, Radonjic and Miranchuk, but has also focused on young people with a guaranteed future, such as Schuurs, Pellegri, Ricci and Ilkhan. “We have a very young team – continues Cairo -, and this makes me very happy because the young players are perfect for the way our coach works. He is good with both experienced players and young people, but for Juric to have a team young is a very good thing because young people have a less rooted mentality than older ones, and the coach finds in them a more fertile ground to be able to operate in a better way “.

Class shots — Some of the new faces of the Taurus summer have already shown class shots. This is the case, for example, of Radonjic: “Rado is doing very well, he must continue like this: he has remarkable qualities, it is truly a wonderful discovery”. In Bergamo, Vlasic showed a wide repertoire, deserving the title of best player in the field among the grenades: “Vlasic has already shown excellent things. Against Atalanta I liked it a lot. Just as Miranchuk also has great shots, so much” is that in his first match he has already scored. In attack we have a good quality, because there is also the potential of Pellegri, there is Sanabria, there is Demba Seck who did well in Bergamo. In general, we have a team with excellent quality players. Ricci has quality, Schuurs is a defender of great stature: we gave the coach some players to train, others with potential to explode after some missteps they have had in their career. really happy with the team we handed over to the coach. ” See also Du Feng's half-time summary: defensive two-pointer is a bright spot, short boards in defensive rebounds and turnovers

