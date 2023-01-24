Home Sports Cairo and capital gains: “Heavy situations, football needs to be reclaimed”
Cairo and capital gains: "Heavy situations, football needs to be reclaimed"

Cairo and capital gains: “Heavy situations, football needs to be reclaimed”

TURIN. The real market coup for the granata patron Cairo has a precise name: Juric. Turin’s biggest goal is to convince the Croatian coach that in order to grow he would like to continue with him for many years, but has not yet had concrete feedback on the proposal to extend the relationship which expires in a year. «The dialogue with Juric is continuous – said the president of the grenade on the sidelines of an event between RCS Sport and Credit Agricole -, but he is not a person linked to contracts, but to projects. So it is important to establish a common vision and I believe that this harmony is growing».

Juric recently went to see him in his Milan offices to take stock of the situation and although he judged the meeting very useful, he did not comment on the future. But he has shown the way: «I think Turin wants to keep improving, but now I have to see the facts», the message that Cairo will also have to collect in the transfer market negotiations. «With Juric, Turin has made important steps forward», admits the entrepreneur who in a short time has enjoyed two significant successes in this sense. «In Florence it was a good victory, as was the one in the Coppa Italia against Milan».

The granata president also dwelt on the new earthquake that is affecting Juventus and is indirectly casting a shadow over the whole movement. «Is the black and white situation a heavy one – Cairo again -, the penalty? Let those in charge judge, it is certain that it would be very important to try to reclaim football. Things have to be done in a fair and sporting way, otherwise they set a bad example for young people. I don’t want to say that it wasn’t like that, but when it happens then everything else is forgotten ».

