Cairo announces Bellanova al Toro: “The first market hit” – Football

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 30 – “First hit on the market: the young and promising Raoul Bellanova al Toro. Always Forza Toro”: on his Instagram profile, the president Urbano Cairo announces the purchase of the 2000 class from Cagliari. The granata patron posted the photo immortalizing the moment of the winger’s signing on the contract that will bind him to the club in via Arcivescovado.



