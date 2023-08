“He’s back! He just wanted the Bull, the Bull only wanted him and he could only go back to the Bull! Welcome back Nikola! Good luck and always Forza Toro”: the patron of the granata, Urbano Cairo, announces the return of Nikola Vlasic on social media . The Croatian, who underwent medical checks at the Sports Medicine Center in the morning, becomes a new player for Toro after last year’s experience.





This time, however, his move from West Ham is permanent.



