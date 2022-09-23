TURIN. “We must resume the positive start.” In the context of the Trento Sport Festival, Urbano Cairo has returned to talk about the Toro in evident braking after an August lived to the maximum. «After the break there is a competitive challenge like the one with Napoli – says the patron granata -, in the league we started well, then there were two setbacks where we didn’t deserve to lose. In any case, the team has a good value and has only played for seven days. The only thing that counts is working with desire and determination and then we’ll see where we will be able to get there ».

In Cairo this new and young Toro intrigues: he has the second greenest squad in Italy. «I like the attitude of the team, he plays like Toro – again the president -. I see an increasingly cannibal Bull, I had already seen him last January against Fiorentina and then on other occasions. Juric? We found a good feeling, I leave him free to train as he wants, but I would have liked to do more on the market ».

The grenades have sown for the next few years, now it is a question of making the many new hopes grow well. «We have almost all of our own players – recalls Cairo – 13 are nationals and many are young. Juric is good at developing the qualities of our players, young people need to be helped and a lot of work is needed in training to make them become better and better ». Time, however, is short and the commitments in October will increase in intensity. “Better not talk about the derby now – he dismisses the speech – let’s try to get there well prepared and with everyone available: Juve is in trouble, but never underestimate it.”