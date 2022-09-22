Cairo: “More revenues, cost curbs and young people: my recipe to save football”
The president and CEO of RCS Mediagroup, Urbano Cairo, attended the grand opening of the 2022 Sport Festival in Trento and spoke about the event scheduled for Saturday on the general states of football and the moment of his Turin. Watch Chiara Soldi’s interview
