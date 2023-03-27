Home Sports Caitlin Clark’s triple-double helps send Iowa to the Final Four
Sports

Caitlin Clark’s triple-double helps send Iowa to the Final Four

by admin
Caitlin Clark’s triple-double helps send Iowa to the Final Four

SEATTLE — Caitlin Clark put on a show with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to help 2-seed Iowa beat 5-seed Louisville 97-83 on Sunday and send the Hawkeyes to their first women’s Final Four in 30 years.

The unanimous first-team All-American was as dominant as she’s been all season in getting the Hawkeyes to Dallas for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament national semifinals on Friday night. The Seattle 4 Region champion will face the winner of the Greenville 1 region that has South Carolina playing Maryland on Monday night.

Iowa (30-6) hadn’t been to the Final Four since Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer led the team to its lone appearance in 1993. Before Sunday, the team had only been to one other Elite Eight — in 2019 — since the Final Four team.

Clark had the 11th triple-double of her career and the 19th in NCAA Tournament history. She had the first 30- and 40-point triple-double in March Madness history.

Hailey Van Lith scored 27 points and Olivia Cochran had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Louisville (26-12).

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Read more:

Get more from Women’s College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

in this topic

Caitlin ClarkCaitlin Clark
See also  What a battle with Pisa: Pordenone tears a point that makes morale and rankings

You may also like

Stream and status at Austria – Estonia from...

War Ukraine Russia, Kiev calls for an emergency...

NBA playoffs: the teams already qualified and those...

SOCCER ONLINE: Another qualifying challenge, Czech footballers face...

Euro 2024: two more goals for Cristiano Ronaldo...

“Jingge” iron horse rushes to the future, Hubei’s...

Burns wins Match-Play World Cup – sport.ORF.at

Sports weekend report cards

Sports Lianliankan丨Tottenham official announces that Conte is dismissed...

Handball players from Olomouc won against Slavia and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy