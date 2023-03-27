SEATTLE — Caitlin Clark put on a show with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to help 2-seed Iowa beat 5-seed Louisville 97-83 on Sunday and send the Hawkeyes to their first women’s Final Four in 30 years.

The unanimous first-team All-American was as dominant as she’s been all season in getting the Hawkeyes to Dallas for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament national semifinals on Friday night. The Seattle 4 Region champion will face the winner of the Greenville 1 region that has South Carolina playing Maryland on Monday night.

Iowa (30-6) hadn’t been to the Final Four since Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer led the team to its lone appearance in 1993. Before Sunday, the team had only been to one other Elite Eight — in 2019 — since the Final Four team.

Clark had the 11th triple-double of her career and the 19th in NCAA Tournament history. She had the first 30- and 40-point triple-double in March Madness history.

Hailey Van Lith scored 27 points and Olivia Cochran had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Louisville (26-12).

Reporting by the Associated Press.

