In Calabria from this summer you can do the cammino Calabria Coast to Coast, anzi Kalabria Coast to Coast, a journey from Soverato on the Ionian Sea to Pizzo on the Tyrrhenian Sea, which crosses the southern tip of Calabria for 55 kilometres. It is a route created by the Kalabria Trekking group which has seen two years of work and memoranda of understanding to define the route: the volunteers worked with local authorities, did cleaning work, vertical tracking and mapping with GPS, and consolidation of the network to involve accommodation facilities and local associations. One of the ways to get to know the region that Time magazine has included among the world greatest places del 2022the only Italian destination.

Calabria Coast to Coast, the stages of the journey from Soverato to Pizzo

Kalabria Coast to Coast starts from the white Ionian beaches of the Costa degli Aranci and crosses the mountain territory of Preserre Calabriapasses through the villages of Petrizzi, San Vito sull’Ionio and Monterosso Calabro and arrives in the picturesque Pizzo, perched on a spur overlooking the Tyrrhenian beaches of the Coast of the Gods.

The stages of the Way are 3, for one quite challenging route:

Soverato-Petrizzi: 12.7 km with an ascent of 716 meters and a descent of 327

12.7 km with an ascent of 716 meters and a descent of 327 Petrizzi-Monterosso Calabro: 23.5 km with an ascent difference of 979 meters and a descent difference of 1,085

23.5 km with an ascent difference of 979 meters and a descent difference of 1,085 Monterosso-Pizzo Calabro: 19.1 km with an altitude difference of 585 meters uphill and 864 meters downhill

Calabria Coast to Coast, useful information

It is a trek in a 55 km naturalistic itinerary between expanses of centuries-old olive trees, rows of vines, fields of wheat and prickly pears, chestnut and beech woods. Along the way they also meet granite stones shaped by time and the naturalistic oasis of Angitola lake. But it is also an emotional and sensorial journey into a Calabria far from the usual tourist routes, to discover the deep traditions of a land where time seems to have stopped.

There’s a official site of the Kalabria Coast to Coast path where you can find all the necessary information, from the stages to the Gps tracks, to the indications on the affiliated structures, B&Bs, farmhouses and widespread hospitality along the route.

The organization has also come up with one ‘credential’, like that of the Santiago’s walkto testify that the pilgrim has completed the journey.

