The Calabria Region wanted to build the largest ice rink ever set up in Milan, “Senstation on ice”, in the square in front of the central station. In collaboration with large retail stations and with a project by Aadv Entertainment.

There are 1,300 square meters of ice, 1,500 square meters of scenography around – with lighting on the station facade – and an 18-metre Christmas tree with 15,000 LED lights. Until 8 January 2023, the little ones will be able to practice snow tubing, sliding on inflatable donuts on a track made of a special synthetic material, patented by the Italian company Neveplast. Free as access to the ice rink, as well as attend the ice shows. Paid rental of skates.

Senstation on ice

Why did Calabria want this? To give a message of joy, with a great desire to put Covid and masks behind us (which are still recommended in crowded places) and to revive carefree and fun moments in public places. Connecting it, for promotional purposes, with the tourist attractions of Calabria.

Inside a structure of nine meters in diameter – extraordinary Calabria – the public will be able to make a virtual journey in the region to discover the peculiarities of the territory.

A second space houses Santa Claus’ house, to collect letters and take a souvenir photo.

The appointments

On 17 December at 5 pm: seminar “Extraordinary Calabria: between cinema, culture and promotion of the territory”;

17, 18, 19 and 20 December, 6 and 7 January 2023 in the afternoon: tastings of typical Calabrian products;

December 19th at 5pm: seminar “Calabria, a journey into the exotic Europe”: