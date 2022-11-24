Home Sports Calcio Fiori Barp, Mr. Sommacal sacked
Calcio Fiori Barp, Mr. Sommacal sacked

Calcio Fiori Barp, Mr. Sommacal sacked

The week of reversals and changes on the bench. After the one at the Ponte nelle Alpi in the Second Category, with Alex Signoretto taking the place of Bepi Faso, the jolt also arrives at the Fiori Barp di Promozione.

The bluarancios have exonerated Stefano Sommacal, promoting in his place the coach of the Regional Juniores, that is Luigi Cordova. A temporary choice but which could become definitive, if comforting answers arrive from the meetings with Città Di Paese, Montello and Villorba. Born in 1985, who arrived at the helm of the bluarancio youth team at the beginning of October, he took the coaching course in Belluno in 2019. For him, experiences on the benches of the Gazzera Olimpia youth team and also in Spain at Alicante. Now comes the time for his debut in the first team, after taking the place of Sommacal last Sunday, given the absence of the now former coach.

Fiori Barp currently has 11 points in the standings, occupies tenth place in the standings and will host the Città di Paese in Mas on Sunday. In favor of the decision it seems to be, in addition to the five defeats in the last six days, also the involution of the players in the last period. This is the official press release from the company.

«Wednesday evening we had a discussion with coach Stefano Sommacal, at the end of which we decided to relieve him of his role as first team coach. The club extends a huge thanks to the technician for his availability and human qualities, for his profuse commitment and what has been done so far for the blu-orange colours. At the moment the direction of the first team, engaged in the Veneto promotion championship, is entrusted to the Juniores coach, Luigi Cordova».

