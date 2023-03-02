news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – Independiente del Valle won its first Recopa Sudamericana, the equivalent of the European Super Cup in South America, beating Brazilians Flamengo on penalties at the Maracana stadium in Rio.



The Ecuadorians prevailed (5-4) in this challenge which pitted the winners of the Copa Sudamericana, conquered by Del Valle last October, and the Copa Libertadores. Flamengo had managed to send the game to extra time thanks to a goal by Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the 96th minute (1-0). Del Valle had won by the same score in the first leg a week ago. (HANDLE).

