The campaign starts Serie A Football League to promote its image abroad, and it does so with three iconic characters: Fabio Capelloa coach who has won a lot abroad, Fabio Cannavarocaptain of Italy 2006 World Champion and Golden Ball, e Luca Tonystriker from Italy 2006. The video, shot in the Romolo Valli theater in Reggio Emilia, sees the three protagonists turn on the lights in the theater on the eve of the Italian teams’ commitment in the three European competitions, Champions League, Europa League and Conference.

‘Calcio is Back’ is the slogan of the campaign which also symbolizes Italian redemption, in a record year with six teams in the quarter-finals: Inter, Milan and Naples in the Champions League, Juventus and Rome in the Europa League and Fiorentina in the Conference. The video is in English with subtitles in 7 languages ​​(Italian, Arabic, Indonesian, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and Portuguese).

“Calcio is back is not just a slogan – said the CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi DeSiervor -, but proof that our Championship is back at the top of European football. We are, in fact, the most fascinating national tournament because in Italy in recent years there has always been an alternation in winning the Scudetto, potentially with four different winners in the last four seasons. I thank Capello, Cannavaro and Toni for their contribution in this video written, created and produced entirely by Lega Serie A as further confirmation of the fact that we are now a real media company”.