Il Calcio Padova and WeArena return to Le Brentelle for a new stage in the development of the biancoscudato Esport team. Last summer the shopping center hosted the selection of the cantera, this year a tournament is added to decree the two owners who will participate in the official Esport competition of Read Pro: eSeries C. And the challenge is open to new participants (online registrations open until Thursday 2 March by filling out the form at the link bit.ly/EsportCalcioPadova): you just need to be at least 16 years old, be resident or domiciled in the province of Padua and know how to play EA Sports FIFA 23. From Monday 27 February to Saturday 4 March, in the gigantic technological arena set up by WeArena on the first floor of Le Brentelle, show matches will be held with aspiring players as protagonists. The selection phase will take place from Monday to Friday, from 6.30 pm, while the tournament among the finalists will begin on Saturday from 3 pm: the renewed cantera of Calcio Padova will then be presented and the two new owners of the Esport biancoscudato team will be chosen. All broadcast live on WeArena’s Twitch channel. Not only football, then: throughout the week, from 10.30 to 19.30, the stand will be accessible to free play by anyone who wants, with video games both on consoles and on PCs, for all tastes and all ages: Rocket League, Tekken 7 , Fall Guys, Fortnite and more.

declares Romina PatrignaniGeneral Manager of WeArena: «We are very proud to return to Le Brentelle after less than a year together with Calcio Padova. In recent months, the Esport project has grown a lot, finding a space dedicated solely to the Esport team – precisely an Esport Training Center, inside the Euganeo Stadium! Let’s go back to Le Brentelle to tell about the journey we are taking, to get to know more and more young people from the area who are willing to become part of this project, and to bring positive and fun experiences to all the users who will come to visit us”.

Adds Nicholas PolicoCenter Manager Le Brentelle: «We are very happy that once again Le Brentelle is the “virtual stadium” where Calcio Padova with WeArena continues its adventure in Esports. This event combines healthy competition with the desire to have fun, in a very positive approach to technology, thus conveying a good message especially to young people. As a shopping center, we have always been committed to making our spaces available, frequented every day by thousands of people of all ages, for valuable initiatives”.