Alex Signoretto is the new coach of the Ponte Alpi. The former coach of Castion and Ztll made an agreement on Monday evening with the granata club and will take the place of Giuseppe Faso, sacked on Sunday after the defeat on the Juventina Mugnai field and after a start tournament below expectations.

They were hectic hours for the president Enrico Collarin, who had considered the names of Imerio Salvador (unable to accept because he was exempt from the Twins of the same group), Sandro Tormen and Riccardo D’Alberto, to then arrive at the final choice.

On Monday evening the name of Carlo Pierobon was also circulated, but it was evidently a misdirection, to cover up the name of Signoretto which will be made official today.

Sunday debut, against Umberto Orzes, against Gemelle.