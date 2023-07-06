Calcio: Reggina presented the appeal against exclusion from B – Calcio

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, JULY 05 – Reggina Calcio has presented an appeal to the FIGC federal council against the decision taken in recent days by Covisoc to reject the club’s registration in the next Serie B championship.



The exclusion was motivated by the alleged irregularities related to pending salaries and social security contributions not paid by the deadline of 20 June last.



According to the amaranth company, on the other hand, the payment deadline, on the basis of the agreement to which it had been admitted by the bankruptcy court of Reggio Calabria, was set for 12 July next.



In a press release, Reggina also announced “that it has paid the amount due to the tax authorities in advance of the deadline of 12 July. Thanks also to the support of the institutions that care about the future of amaranth and therefore the city we have taken action in all the competent offices – affirms the club – to enforce Reggina’s corporate and sporting reasons, always in total respect of the roles and bodies responsible for evaluating our work”.



The Federal Council will rule on the appeal by next Friday, 7 July. (HANDLE).



