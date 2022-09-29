The outlook for the winter session is mainly linked to the defense and the left wing, barring last-minute opportunities on loan

There are more than three months left for the reopening of the transfer market in Italy, but the heads of the experts are already active, in perspective. Inbound and outbound strategies are developed several weeks beforehand and, especially if you find yourself in the situation of having to look for reinforcements, it is better to identify some names in advance. At Inter, apart from unforeseeable surprises at the moment, the two hunting grounds could be the defense and the left wing, in case of farewell to Milan Skriniar or Robin Gosens.

The urgency — First table, the most delicate and the most important for Giuseppe Marotta. In the event that the Slovakian former Sampdoria defender decides not to renew his contract with the head in Paris, the Nerazzurri transfer men should definitely look for a replacement, because Skriniar would be sold in January so as not to risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. Many things can change during the months that are still missing from the winter window, but at the moment the strongest names remain those reported at the end of the summer just ended. Above all Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea, friend of Romelu Lukaku and on the margins of Blues despite a contract until 2026 and only 23 years of age. It is a viable path with the loan formula with a redemption clause, if the two clubs manage to agree on the terms. Caglar Soyuncu, on the other hand, is expiring his contract with Leicester, but in fact practically out of the squad: the only solution in this case would be a definitive purchase by leveraging these two assumptions at the time of negotiations with the Foxes. See also Inter: Bremer skips, the fans do not forgive Zhang on social media

In lane — On the left, however, a window would open in the event that the suitors for Gosens, who had been requested by Bayer Leverkusen in the last days of the market, return to the position. In those hours, Inter had not exactly resisted, even if a few days ago the player admitted in an interview that he had refused the Aspirin to play his cards in Milan. In any case, a convincing offer – predictable by the Bundesliga – would reopen the file. At that point, I will look at possible substitutes for a list that currently includes above all Alfonso Pedraza, a 26-year-old winger from Villarreal who is liked by the Nerazzurri and who showed off with a brace in the summer friendly. The Spanish player renewed his contract with the club in May and shares the duration of the contract with Chalobah, but he may want to make a qualitative leap: the impression is that with a loan with a redemption obligation for about 15 million euros Villarreal could be convinced. As mentioned above, all of these scenarios could be joined by last-minute opportunities in the wake of unforeseeable situations, such as expiring players breaking up with their club or athletes ending up out of the squad. In any case, he will not miss the job for Marotta.

September 28, 2022 (change September 28, 2022 | 21:04)

