It had been left in a drawer, perhaps not thrown away, but the dossier with the most interesting defenders on the market could soon return to Giuseppe Marotta’s desk. Indeed, perhaps he has already gone back. With the renewal of Milan Skriniar on the rise, the Inter management has no intention of being caught unprepared for a possible farewell of the Slovakian in January. In these cases, it is logical to start from where we left off, that is, Steven Zhang’s “no” to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the session.