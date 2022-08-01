Home Sports Calciomercato Lazio: Vecino official, has signed for three years
Calciomercato Lazio: Vecino official, has signed for three years

Calciomercato Lazio: Vecino official, has signed for three years

The club of the Capital announces the arrival of the former Inter midfielder, launched at Empoli by the Biancoceleste coach

After the medical visits this morning in the capital, Matias Vecino is officially a new Lazio player. The Uruguayan midfielder, who has signed a three-year contract with an option on the fourth with a net salary of around two million, will join the group from next Wednesday for the first training sessions with the team. Operation zero for the biancocelesti as Vecino had released himself from Inter in June. Sarri thus rediscovers his old obsession: the thirty-year-old midfielder had previously played for Fiorentina, with brackets at Cagliari and Empoli, in the 2014-2015 season, where he exploded under the guidance of the current Biancoceleste coach. This is Lazio’s seventh purchase and he will have the number shirt as he himself revealed.

Other business

Meanwhile, the club of president Lotito is looking for the white smoke for the arrival of Provedel from La Spezia and is grappling with two “hot” issues: the rebus Luis Alberto, who only wants Sevilla as a destination to leave Rome, and the deal Milinkovic-Savic whose agent is trying to bring to the patron Lotito a suitable proposal (the club wants at least 70 million) to free the Serbian talent.

August 1, 2022 (change August 1, 2022 | 19:15)

