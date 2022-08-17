Medical examinations for the midfielder arriving from Tottenham, the final details of the negotiation that will bring the Sassuolo striker to Spalletti’s court are being worked on

Naples unleashed on the market. And if the arrival of Ndombele now seems obvious, the white smoke is expected in the next few hours also for the Raspadori question. Naples and Sassuolo are working on the last details of a rather laborious negotiation.

NDOMBELE — On Thursday, the midfielder born in 1996 will undergo medical examinations and, barring unlikely setbacks, will immediately make himself available to Spalletti. The transfer formula is that of the loan with the right of redemption set at 30 million.

DISSOLVE — The operation is not yet completed, but the positive outcome does not seem far away. Raspadori should move to Naples on the basis of a loan of 5 million with the obligation of redemption to 25. Then there is the bonus issue: one part (3 million) will be tied to the number of Napoli’s participations in the next Champions League, the other ( 2 million) to the player’s performance (appearances, goals and assists).

August 17 – 10:12 pm

