Naples, 9 August 2022 – The goalkeeper issue has been resolved, but only halfway: the one who often sits on the bench. In the morning a Villa Stuart we have seen Salvatore Sirigu poised to become the backup extreme defender of the Napoli . Yeah, but whose?

Sirigu, an old ball

In the usual push and pull between the objectives Kepa Arrizabalaga e Keylor Navas which alternate at the top of the list of favorites to land in the Campania capital, there is always the bulky silhouette of Alex Meret , of which traces have been somewhat lost both in the field and on the market. As for the first ‘disappearance’, everything falls within the norm since we are talking about a player in the odor of sale, while for the second the real risk is to block the income as well: a bit a constant of the entire blue summer, the one in which the paradoxically, the only timely goodbyes were those of the elements that Luciano Spalletti and the whole square they hoped to hold back. The others, the so-called redundancies, are acting as a stopper: if then in this list there is also a player who has cost 27.5 million then the difficulties that dwell in the house emerge clearly Napoli . In the meantime, however, at least the reserve goalkeeper’s box has been filled with Sirigu which lands in the shadow of Vesuvius at a sidereal distance of years from the first meetings: at the time the Sardinian was militant at Palermo and he was talking about one of the best Italian prospects of the role. Promises perhaps only partially kept by the one who took the path of Paris Saint Germain just like Marco Verratti just to stay in the vintage column of the Azzurri’s regrets. PSG which, returning to the present day, is linked to double delivery both inbound and outbound: there are at stake Keylor Navas e Fabian Ruiz .

Simeone-Petagna: the relay is ready

Meanwhile, something is moving in attack, but not yet for the great goal Giacomo Raspadori , who in one sense or another will soon know his fate. The closest to the Napoli is Giovanni Simeone ready to bind to the new jersey until 2027 with a salary from 1.7 million : the ‘cap’ of this operation which in fact has been stalled for days was Andrea Petagna in turn a step away from Monza borrowed. In short, for the Argentine the close encounter with his almost former team will already be on the first day of the championship: a twist of fate for the Cholito which in recent days has also ended up on the radar of the Borussia Dortmund on the hunt for a new striker after the forfeit of the unfortunate Sebastien Haller .

