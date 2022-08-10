Naples, 10 August 2022 – Not only the incoming market, with Salvatore Sirigu expected as the next official and the names of Giovanni Simeone e Giacomo Raspadori that are getting closer and closer: the new Napoli in the pipeline he will have to make important decisions also on players already present in the squad.

Doubt form

The hot name is always the same: Piotr Zielinski first in the release list and then confirmed in light of the impending farewell of Fabian Ruiz . Various types of choices revolve around the figure of the Pole: to be precise, form and purchases. As for the scheme, the ballot is always the same: 4-2-3-1 o 4-3-3 . In the first case, the displacement of Zielinski at the height of the median could be enough to fill the empty box, while in the second drawing from the market would be nothing short of necessary despite the presence in the squad of Eljif Diamond , just to stay on the subject of jokers. The names in the notebook of Cristiano Giuntoli they are not missing. It starts with the dream Dominik Szoboszlai : dream probably destined to remain so in the light of 25 million required by Leipzig , far too many for a club that its financial resources have decided to divert them on the restyling of the attack. Speaking of attack: the arrival of is imminent Simeone from Hellas Verona from where the Napoli it could draw on more. To be precise, the old ball Antonin Barak a profile that particularly appeals to the blue ds and that, compared to Szoboszla , it would not need any period of acclimatization. Analogous speech for Nahit Nandez and without excluding a surprise name in the tail of the market as it happened last year, among other things with a good profit, with André Frank Zambo Anguissa .

Sprint per Raspadori

But first we must close the many open questions: all close to the white smoke, but perhaps none so imminent. The most difficult knot to untie remains Raspadori con Aurelio De Laurentiis ready to take the field to get closer to the demands of the Sassuolo : the new offer is a package of 30 million more 5 bonus which approaches the 40 million asked by the Emilians. However, the distance between the parties does not seem to be only of an economic nature and to break the cold today, a useful meeting could take place to unlock a negotiation that goes too long: especially in relation to the deadline set by the Sassuolo who would like to resolve the issue within the first part of this week, the one that leads to the start of the championship.

