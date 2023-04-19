Calciopoli, Moggi: ‘Berlusconi told me I was intercepted’. Bergamo, Moratti, the investigations of Tavaroli | What emerges from the episode of Report

“Silvio Berlusconi he told me there were some eavesdroppingbut added that there was nothing of illegal and that I needn’t have worried.” Luciano Moggi he says he was warned of the investigation which will then explode in the case Calciopoli by the former premier and leader of Forza Italia, who was also president of Milan at the time. Seventeen years later Report he returns to talk about Calciopoli, starting from the content of one USB pendrive delivered by the former general manager of Juventus. The basic thesis, which according to the same transmission remains “all from show“, is that behind the Calciopoli investigation there was a “political-industrial pact“. A suggestion made by Paolo Bergamo, a former referee designator who resigned after the scandal erupted. Just from the statements of Bergamo also emerge new details on the role of Inter and Massimo Moratti: from a dinner in 2002 to the investigations on arbitral favoritism which, second Reportwere commissioned by the then head of Telecom’s security, Giuliano Tavaroliprecisely at the request of the then Nerazzurri president.

The “political-industrial pact” – Berlusconi, according to what Moggi tells us, warned the Juventus manager of the interceptions, but the reassured on the results of the investigation. In the end, however, the scandal is burstbut according to the reconstruction of Report in many they were already aware of it. Bergamo said that he had a conversation with Nicholas LatorreSenator of Pd: “He told me that according to him the first republic was ending of the Italian football“. According to the arbitrator, there was an understanding between the entrepreneurs Massimo Moratti e Marco Tronchetti Proverain orbit Inter, and some characters of Torino that gravitated around the Agnelli familyincluded Luke of Montezemolo. The goal was to bring John Elkann at the top of the Fiat groupwhile at Juventus with Antonio Giraudoat the time managing director, would have fallen to Andrea Agnellison of Umberto Agnelli, to whom Giraudo was very close. Reportmore generally, speaks of “a battle for power between the great bosses of football”, from Berlusconi to Moratti, from the Agnelli family to Franco Sensifrom the brothers Of the valley at banks who had set foot in Italian football.

The “illegal investigations” of Moratti and Tavaroli – The reconstruction of the transmission of Rai 3 it then reports “the activities of espionage conducted by other clubs against Juventus managers, as well as some referees”. We are talking about theInter and of Moratti. The reconstruction starts from a “cena secret” between the then president of Inter and the designator of the referees Bergamo. It is one of the backstory revealed to Report from Bergamo itself. Moratti, he says, had invited him after the defeat of 5 maggio 2002 with the Lazio cost to the nerazzurri lo scudetto. Dinner was in July. “Moratti – Bergamo said – asked me why the referees had it in for Inter“. Later, according to the reconstruction of ReportMoratti turned to the then head of Telecom’s security, Giuliano Tavarolito have investigations carried out on arbitral favoritism: an “intelligence job” that Tavaroli commissioned from the company Polis Distinct. “But they were illegal investigations and when I found out, I filed a lawsuit,” commented Bergamo. During the episode it was pointed out that the legal proceeding that followed was closed by “an agreement”, the terms of which remained reservedwhich forces Inter to indemnify the people who had been monitor.