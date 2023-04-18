Calciopoli, the Report investigation that can reopen the case

“I’ve brought the voices of who’s interceptedof what they say. Of 170,000 interceptions, only 25 concerned Juventus”. They are the words of Luciano Moggi, former general manager of Juventus, to Report. The RaiTre broadcast focuses on the Calciopoli scandal, which shook Italian football in 2006. Juventus was relegated to Serie B and deprived of 2 championships from the sporting trials.

“I didn’t receive any flash drive, otherwise I would have said it loud and clearimmediately informing the competent authority”. The Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi, host of Radio anch’io sport (Rai Radio 1), denied being among the recipients of the USB stick, containing the interceptions of Calciopolithat the former general manager of Juventus Luciano Moggi he said he had sent him, as well as to the president of Coni Malagò and to that of the FIGC Gravina. This evening’s episode of Report will deal with the story.

Meanwhile, they are already discussing the advances of the episode, in particular an interception between the referee Massimo De Santis and the former designator Paolo Bergamo. The phone call dates back to 20 April 2005 after the Juventus-Inter match, won 1-0 by the Nerazzurri with a goal from Cruz and directed by De Santis, “Anyway Paolo, the important thing is that this went well, otherwise you know what a mess that was going on”, the words of the match director, condemned by the sports justice because he was linked to the ‘system’ branded Moggi and Juventus.

But there are also the statements of the former president of Cagliari and current Brescia number one Massimo Cellino on what happened in 2006. In the video released as an anticipation, Cellino (who at the time had assumed the pro tempore leadership of the Football League, replacing the outgoing Adriano Galliani) admits: “Together with 7-8 other presidents, I was the youngest, I tried to keep the situation standing. I started cleaning up all the crap that was there, I didn’t know where to start.” Then the most sensational passage: “I had a container with all the files: who was registered with a false guarantee, who unloaded the transport as personal income tax … we went to the square below, there was an iron bin and with trichlorethylene we made everything burn. The next day Finance returned and did not find what it was looking for. And I wasn’t even there.”

The top manager of Brescia also talks about the request for candidacy for president of the Sardinia Region that Berlusconi made to him. “He calls me Berlusconi, Cellino tells Report, he tells me that I absolutely had to run against the communists, all bullshit. I told him that a president of a football club shouldn’t have political affiliation. Meanwhile, in the league we lose three games in a row with devastating refereeing, shameful stuff. Then I go to Rome to Berlusconi’s house, there’s me, Pisanu (then Minister of the Interior, ed) and Berlusconi himself. LWhen he repeats that I have to run, I reply that the referees were massacring us. Berlusconi then looks at Pisanu and says “Minister, call Carraro, the referees must be fair to Cagliari. Pisanu replies “I call Moggi which is better”. Berlusconi looked at me and turned white…”