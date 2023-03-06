The Serbian is not at his best and the fit at Juventus continues to present doubts

His numbers have dropped significantly, but the sensations are even worse

The Juventus striker Dusan Vlahoviccontinues to raise doubts Turin. After a transfer of 70 million euros plus 10 in variables at the beginning of 2022, the player has not finished exploding at the command of Allegri.

The Serb, who He has already left behind recurring groin problems that have made him miss nine games this seasonhas signed 10 goals and four assists, but his numbers do not reflect the feelings: the attacker participates much less in the game than his time at Fiorentina and the pressure of the cost of the transfer is still latent.

The former Partizan he only completed one shot on goal in the narrow defeat against AS Roma and the criticisms in the Italian press have not been long in coming. Even the owner of Fiorentina, Rocco Commissohas recently poked him: “(Vlahovic) was a good deal for us, but not for Juventus”.

It is not in its best version and Juventus misses that scoring profile. Although say mary He is the light of this team, the Bianconero coach, Massimiliano Allegrihas not hesitated to defend it: “He is scoring less than other years but he is doing well on the pitch”. For now, it does not seem that the great star is going to lose weight in the team: the injury of Owned by and the absence of Moise Kean in the rotation they leave him as the only offensive reference of the team. And, from what they point out from Italy, the player will not come out: Despite the rumors that placed him at Real Madrid, from the club they consider him an untouchable player in the absence of amortization the millionaire investment in the winter market last year.

Numbers below expectations

Despite the figures of Vlahovic they are not alarming or at least not as much as his feelings after overcoming the injuryit is still true that the numbers are far from his time in Florence: the Balkan scored 35 goals in 2021 and equaled the historical record of Cristiano Ronaldo in Calciowhich marked the same record in a calendar year.

At the gates of a vital crossroads with Freiburg in the Europa League, Vlahovic does not finish working in Allegri’s system and some alarms have started to go off. before the team Jose Mourinho He only touched the ball 18 times and did not exceed two figures in the pass, something that has unleashed fury in transalpine newspapers.

Since I landed in Turin, the scorer has signed 19 goals in 45 appearanceswhile his stay in Florentina was resolved with 49 in 108 games, in addition to eight assists. His scoring nose opened the doors of one of the most important clubsnow in low hours: after an absolute tyranny, the club has been left out of the last two Scudettoswhich have fallen into the hands of Inter (2021) y AC Milan (2022).