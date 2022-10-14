LESSOLO

Carlo Torello Viera repeats last season’s success and also wins the 53rd edition of the Calea-Brosso-Calea. The 11 km foot race took place last Sunday, 9 October with start and finish in the area in front of the multipurpose hall of Calea di Lessolo, in which 36 athletes took part.

The runner of the genzianella sports group completed the route, between asphalt and dirt in the woods of Brosso, near the old mines, running in 49’59 ”, preceding the home runner Fabio Scala of Podistica Valchiusella on the highest step of the podium ( 53’24 ”) and Stefano Ros Vacca, standard bearer of the Pont-Saint-Martin Podistica, arrived at the finish line after 57’06 ”. Tired, but very satisfied with the victory Torello Viera explains: «After the first km of the route I was already at the head of the race, then I was able to manage the advantage well, even in Brosso, the most difficult stretch, in Lessolo and at the finish in Calea . The race was held in the rain, which made the route even more difficult, especially in the downhill sections and in the curves, where attention was maximum to avoid falls and waste time or, in the worst case scenario, burned badly – he says. Torello Viera -. I am very happy to have revived this race which, like last year, was organized and traced in an impeccable way in every point ». We complete the ranking of the top ten: in fourth position Noah Giugler, runner of Atletica Canavesana (59’40 ”), then Marco Grisolano (Libertas Forno, 59’50 ”). Sixth the first woman, Roberta Gasperini, of Atletica Monterosa (1h01 ’30’ ‘), followed by Emanuel Bettassa (Rivarolo ’77, 1h01’ 48 ”), Fabio Morello (Atletica Monterosa, 1h02’47 ”), Renzo Monetta and Gabriele Recco, both of the Pont-Saint-Martin Podistica, with the time respectively of 1h02’49 ” and 1h02’4ì54 ”.

«I went very fast uphill – says Gasperini -, where I accumulated minutes because with the rain, downhill I had to manage the race better and I am satisfied with the result». As for the pink podium, known as the first position of Roberta Gasperini, in second place instead came Mirella Cabodi, runner of Usag Cafasse (1h04’57 ”) thirteenth overall, while the lowest position of the podium has conquered Barbara Goglio of Libertas Forno (1h07’59 ”), eighteenth overall. Out of the first three positions, but authors of a more than good performance, the pink top five is completed by Carmela Vergura (At. Calvesi, 1h16’15 ”) fourth position and Rosina Sidoti (Atletica Canavesana, 1h18’50 ”) in fifth . –