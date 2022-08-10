Rome, 9 August 2022 – Work in progress between Renzi and Calenda pending the agreement that is not there yet. Yesterday afternoon the meeting, today other contacts waiting to untie the knot. Renzi has long been open to what he considers “an extraordinary opportunity”, namely the establishment of a Third pole which – according to the polls – it could reach 10% and exceed it ; the second is a possibility but continues to marry the thesis of the exemption of due signatures – his motivation – “to the fact that I am an MEP, I also had Pro veritate opinions made, we have been very cautious on this”.

“The Italian legal system in force has not yet included Calenda’s opinions among the sources of law. Laws are laws. And Parliament makes them. Not Calenda with utterances”, the warning of the dem Parrini. The match between Calenda and Renzi is in stand by but the two sides are still talking. “There is a discussion with Italia Viva which must be clear, we are integrating two bodies. There is no meeting today. The agreement is not yet “, Calenda reiterated. And again:” I hope that “a Third Pole will be born,” all the conditions are there and yet it is a meeting between two very different political forces. The programmatic neighborhoods are almost all there “.

“This reformist area, this third pole exists in the country. To those who ask me: “But what will you do with Calenda, now that Action has broken the pact with the Democratic Party?”, I simply reply that we are there. And we are willing to lend a hand because the goal of doing the Third Pole requires generosity and commitment. If Calenda is there, we are “, Renzi argued.” Renzi declared with great generosity that he would leave the political leadership of this adventure in Calenda if an agreement were found. He never put his personal destinies ahead of political ones, he demonstrated it after the defeat in the referendum with his resignation “, underlined the deputy of Iv Marattin. In the symbol – if the agreement is found – it would appear, says a source of Iv, the name of Calenda, with the possible division of the colleges to be decided between the two parts.

The roads open for Renzi’s party, point out sources of Iv, there are still two: the first is that of one solo race with the name Renzi on the card and the agreement with some symbols including the National Civic List of Pizzarotti and the Moderate List of Portas; the second is that of a ‘agreement with the Action for a single list . Italia Viva would still be divided, a part still points to the solitary race. Hence a certain skepticism among IV leaders on the possibility of Calenda reaching an agreement. Tomorrow, meanwhile, the convocation of the organs of Italia Viva is expected to decide on the symbol. So times are tight, the former premier – after having repeatedly reiterated his willingness to find an agreement – aim to close quickly, even if there are those who foresee a long process in the negotiation, with the possibility of closing the agreement just before mid-August.

Meanwhile – they say from Iv – with today’s Enews Italia Viva has reached i ten thousand volunteers for the election campaign. The first electoral initiative is expected after the presentation of the lists in Salento in the places of the Tap. Work in progress also in the moderate area of ​​the center right. UDC, Courage Italy, Us with Italy and Italy at the Center are looking for an agreement to present themselves at the polls with a unitary list. The aim is to include in the symbol the logos of the four political forces that could count on 16 colleges, no longer only on the 13 originally planned.