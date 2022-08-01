Rome, 1 August 2022 – “Turn or break?” was the question Fausto Bertinotti asked himself about the Prodi government. The answer was “break”. And it seems that – within today or a little later – the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, will announce, urbi et orbi, that it is rupture. This time the theme is not the government, but the alliance between his Republican Front and the Democratic Party. Calenda was not found yesterday. Then, in the evening, he saw the micro-component of + Europa (Bonino, Della Vedova, Magi) who has a pact with Action. The two leaders of Action and + Europe then wrote a letter to Letta saying they were still waiting for answers: “The choice to include more and more people who voted no confidence in Draghi makes a joint government proposal weak and contradictory. people do it not in the uninominal but in the proportional “. Calenda, in fact, in his heart, has already decided. He will go in coalition not with the Democratic Party, but with Matteo Renzi’s hated (by dem) Iv. Which makes it clear ‘in the clear’ and is already no longer in the skin. The two symbols will be linked, the lists distinct, the symbols as well. From Iv they rejoice and the author of the Rosatellum, Ettore Rosato, predicts: “Together we not only overcome both the barrier (set at 3%, ed), but we can become competitive in many colleges, removing them from the center-right, the South and the center-left in the Center. We will be the surprise of the next elections. And, with Bonino, we can reach 10% “. In addition to the alleged ‘base’ of Action in turmoil because hostile to the agreement with the left-left, the dimaiani and the former M5s, there is half a summit of Action (the former Azzurri, above all) who would therefore have won the game internal. Eventually those of + Europe would have capitulated. Yesterday it was enough to scroll through the Twitter page …