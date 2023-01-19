After the words of the Turkish midfielder after the victory of the Super Cup, the controversy ignites the social networks

Inter are at the side of Hakan Calhanoglu who, after winning the Italian Super Cup, removed a few pebbles from his shoes and reserved stinging words for his former team-mates and former fans guilty of overly “lit” celebrations against him during the days of the scudetto. The Viale della Liberazione club did not directly enter the controversy that was sparked on social media by the words of the Turkish player (“This victory is very important, even more so for me. We have shown that we are superior: 3-0 and everyone went home. You can’t say so much… Milan’s celebrations after the 2021-22 Scudetto bothered me and I had a great desire for revenge. In those moments I preferred to keep quiet. It was heavy for me to see certain things that I didn’t expect. Karma comes back …”), but backed it up with an eloquent tweet on his official English-language account.

PHOTOS AND WORDS — Together with the photo of the number 20 that Theo Hernandez jumps in Riyadh, the tweet is eloquent: “Yes, we really took Hakan Calhanoglu on a free transfer”. From who? Naturally from Milan who hadn’t been able to renew his contract. Marotta and Ausilio needed to replace Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the 2021 European Championship, and anticipated the possible latest relaunch of Maldini and Massara, by signing Hakan on a three-year contract worth 5 million net per season. In four hours, the photo had over 250,000 views, but also a few hundred comments, many from Inter fans still in ecstasy, others from Rossoneri supporters who didn’t like the teasing and wondered why such a tweet hadn’t been published last May. See also Del Piero puts back the "10" and scores twice: the Legends of Juve beat those of Milan

FEBRUARY 5 — The fact remains that the climate around Calhanoglu and Milan is once again very hot and that next February 5, when the return derby in the championship is scheduled, the atmosphere will certainly not be relaxed. Not a secondary detail, February 5th is the anniversary of last season’s derby match in which the Nerazzurri, long ahead thanks to Brozovic’s goal, were “overturned” by Giroud’s brace. With those three points the Devil launched his sprint scudetto, making fun of his cousins. During the tricolor party came the teasing of the fans and of Ibrahimovic in Calha. Yesterday the Turkish player responded in his own way and Inter gracefully supported him. In just over 2 weeks, on February 5, the temperature in San Siro will rise a lot.

January 19 – 5.58pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

