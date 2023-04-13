Home Sports Calhanoglu recovered, the news towards Inter-Monza
Group training for Calhanoglu, recovered in view of Saturday’s match against Monza (8.45 pm, live on Sky Sport). Inzaghi thinks of 3/4 changes. Skriniar towards the forfeit also for the return match at San Siro against Benfica

After 3 consecutive defeats and a draw in Salerno, Inter want to return to victory in the championship with Monza to regain a place in next year’s Champions League. Not an easy match, but Inzaghi hopes that the beneficial effects of the victory in Europe with Benfica will give the team new energy and strength at the decisive moment of the season.

Turnover against Monza

This Thursday everyone trained as a group, including Calhanoglu which is recovered in view of the match against Monza on Saturday. For Skriniar individual field work. He will definitely miss the match against Monza and very probably also Wednesday’s match. A bit of rotation on Saturday night we will definitely be with Luke who will be back as owner after the very important penalty scored against Benfica. Likely a new chance in attack also for Correa and rest shift for Darmian e Dimarco con D’Ambrosio e Gosens who should be the holders

probable lineup

(3-5-2): Onana; D’Ambrosio, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mhikitaryan,

gosen; Belt, Luke

