GARLASCO

Gabriele Calitri is the new free owner of Volley 2001 Garlasco. Pugliese from Foggia, born in 1996, arrives in Pavia after three seasons in the A3 series between Aversa and Palmi. Specialist in the category, Calitri has had the opportunity to play the role since the first season of Serie A3 in 2019/2020: «From my point of view in Serie A3 the break phase is fundamental. If a team defends a lot, the opponent gets demoralized and is led to make mistakes or give opportunities to close the point ”, explains the free foggiano. Passionate about cooking, Calitri plays the role of him to be the protagonist: «I am stimulated more by the defense than by the reception. I love to defend with one wall. The attacker is inclined to close the shot a lot and I challenge him by putting my whole body to try to get hit. This is my way of being offensive, because great defenses give confidence to the team ». In addition to the defense, the focus is also on the search for harmony with the setter: “I believe that dribbling and free are crucial roles, they divide the field in half and if there is quality in the second line, then the first also turns to must. Personally I like a setter who risks the game and I am more stimulated to find an agreement with this type of player ». Looking ahead to next season, expectations remain high, having to keep faith with a squad that promises a lot on paper: «Each year the category seems more and more difficult – reflects Calitri. The rosters, as players from the A2 series arrive, become more and more competitive. The company has done a good job on the market and I am enthusiastic about this first year in Pavia »concludes the energetic libero. The team available to coach Vittorio Bertini is made up of confirmed Lorenzo Giampietri (central), Leonardo Puliti (forward) and the new arrivals, namely the directors Alessandro Bellucci (from San Donà di Piave, series A3), Francesco Minelli (from Bresso, series B), and the forwards Leonardo Baciocco (from Montecchio Maggiore, series A3) and Filippo Agostini (from Aversa, series A3). –

Fabio Babetto