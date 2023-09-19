called up for selection, the majority of world champions reaffirm their “desire not to be called up”

The new coach of the Spanish women’s national team, Montse Tome, during her official presentation at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation, in Las Rozas, near Madrid, on September 18, 2023. MANU FERNANDEZ / AP

The majority of Spanish internationals, on strike after the Rubiales affair, reaffirmed Monday September 18, a few hours after the announcement of the first list of the new coach Montse Tomé, their “desire not to be summoned”believing that the federation was not “not able to require their presence”.

“What was expressed in our press release on Friday makes clear and without any other possible interpretation our firm desire not to be summoned for justified reasons. These declarations remain in full force and effect”we can read in the press release published in the evening on X (formerly Twitter) by the double Golden Ball Alexia Putellas.

Friday, fifteen of the 23 Spanish world champions announced that they did not want to return to the selection, demanding a total overhaul of the authorities of Spanish football, after the forced kiss of the ex-president of the federation, Luis Rubiales, imposed on the number 10 Jenni Hermoso. But they were still called up on Monday for the next League of Nations matches by the new coach Montse Tomé, who left Jenni Hermoso aside for ” protect her “.

Resignation of Luis Rubiales

An announcement which, according to the Spanish press, surprised the players, who considered that they had been quite clear. In the press release published Monday evening, and written on behalf of “players of the Spanish women’s first team”without further details on the signatories, the Spanish assure that they will “study the possible legal consequences” to which they are exposed “to make the best decision for [leur] future and [leur] health “. According to the Spanish press, refusing to join their selection could go so far as to cause them to lose their license for several years.

“We think it is relevant to clarify that the summons was not made in time and in the proper manner. (…) And we therefore understand that the RFEF [Fédération espagnole de football] is not able to require our presence”insist the players, referring to a FIFA article which stipulates that the federation must give at least 15 days’ notice. “We regret once again that our federation places us in a position that we never wanted to occupy”they conclude.

Despite the resignation of Luis Rubiales and the dismissal of coach Jorge Vilda, whose methods they criticized, they have still not been convinced by their leaders. The latter had reiterated on Monday their intention to carry out “structural changes”urging the 39 internationals who refuse to return to the selection to “participate in this change”.

Jenni Hermoso not selected

A formula taken up by Montse Tomé at a press conference. “The players are professionals and I am sure they will do their job well, they have been doing it for a long time”declared the coach, perhaps too confident, while unveiling her first list in the afternoon. “I know they will be with us tomorrow”she assured.

The former FC Barcelona player also included in her list Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro, not selected for the World Cup and part of the “fifteen rebels” who had already requested changes in the working methods of the national team a year ago.

In total, nineteen signatories of the initial press release are part of the list presented on Monday, but they seem determined not to join the gathering on Tuesday, before the matches against Sweden on Friday and Switzerland next week in the League of Nations. , qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Concerning Jenni Hermoso, Montse Tomé declared having spoken to her, without revealing the content of their discussion, before ensuring that not selecting her was, according to her, “the best way to protect it”.

The World with AFP

