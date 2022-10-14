Original title: Calm as ice FIFA wrote an article praising U17 women’s goalkeeper Liu Chen

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Zhao Xiaosong

In the first round of the U17 Women’s World Cup in 2022, the Chinese women’s football team Xiaohua played well and defeated the last runner-up Mexico 2-1. During the game, the Chinese goalkeeper Liu Chen played bravely and saved the opponent’s shots many times.

Screenshots of relevant reports from FIFA’s official website.

FIFA’s “FIFA PLUS” under the title “Liu Chen, who is as calm as ice, stands in front of the Chinese team’s goal”, introduced the 16-year-old Chinese women’s football new generation goalkeeper. The article “exaggerated” wrote: “The result of the Chinese team’s 2-1 victory over the Mexico team is due to a decision made by Liu Chen three years ago – this player repeatedly refused the opponent’s shots in the game and kept the score at 0 for a long time. 0 goalkeeper who decided to give up skating training and go back to football.”

The report quoted Liu Chen as saying that she started football training at the age of 12, but switched to skating soon after, “but then I found out that I love football, football is my life, so I returned to football a year later. “

The article believes that in the first half of the game, the Chinese team was attacked by the Mexican team, but Liu Chen kept the goal with steady performance. She is the tallest player in the Chinese team (1.79 meters), but she also moves quickly.

The article said that Liu Chen, who had an excellent performance, still kept a low profile. She said in an interview: "I have been praised by many people around me, but I don't care about this very much, because I know that what really makes you become It's better to work hard. Whether it's criticism or praise, it should be calm and focused."

