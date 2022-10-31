On the threshold of the return, the new stop: the curse-injuries for Paul Pogba continues, so much so that he has not yet played a minute in an official match since he returned “home”, as he defines it, in the black and white jersey. In yesterday’s session the Frenchman complained of pain in his right thigh: at the moment there is talk of muscle fatigue and a 10-day rest period, but he will know more from the next exams. Allegri on Saturday had foreseen his possible return to Inter on 6 November, but at this point the times will get longer for the midfielder, with a World Cup now highly unlikely.