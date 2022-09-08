history

The three from Pavia Enrico Calvi, Roberto Barbieri and Gaetano Marrone with the Italian dragon boat team won eight continental titles, three seconds and a third place at the European championships in Bajnoles.

Calvi and Barbieri won the gold medal in the 500 meters over 40 mixed; Calvi in ​​the men’s 500 meters and together with Barbieri and Marrone in the men’s 200 meters over 40 mixed boat; Barbieri won in the 200 meters over 40 mixed and in the 2000 meters over 40 mixed and together with Marrone in the men’s 200, 500 and 2000 meters over 50.

the return match

The second place came from Calvi and Barbieri in the men’s 200 and 2000 meters over 40, while Barbieri and Marrone won it in the men’s over 60 2000 meters. Also Marrone and Barbieri finished in third place in the men’s 200m over 60. It was the first European championship after Covid and should have been held in Ukraine, but it was moved to the Olympic rowing basin in Barcelona, ​​therefore a beautiful competition field. make changes in the racing program.

«The competition that we will never forget – smiles the former Canadian blue canoeist Enrico Calvi – was the one in the 500 meters, on the dragon there was me and Barbieri. The German boat started very strong, but we, paddled after paddled, never gave up, until we passed them right on the finish line, beating them by 5 hundredths of a second, making them cry because they were convinced they had already won. Beautiful also that of the mixed 500 where I was upside down with Barbieri. In this case, however, we ran the whole race in the lead thanks to an exceptional start. Halfway through the race we were ahead of a couple of seconds and we defended the advantage over the comeback of the Germans, who in the final recovered up to 38 cents from our dragon, but in the end we crossed the line first ».

The regret, however, is for the 2000 meters. «We played an important race – explains Calvi – we won with an advantage of five seconds over the seconds. However, the judges imposed a 5-minute penalty on us for having touched the Swedish boat at a halfway point during an overtaking. In this way gold and European title went to the Germans ».

Marrone added: «I am very happy because the hard training done last winter allowed me to compete both in boats over 40 and 50 even though I am already 60 years old». Barbieri comments: “I’m happy and then this sport makes me disconnect from work.”

the rower

Lollo Schieroni, coach and rower of the dragone of the Canottieri Ticino of which the three blues are part closes: “The most beautiful victory was in the 500 meters Senior A Misto in which the rowing leaders were also the rowing leaders of our dragon Enrico Calvi and Roberto Barbieri: all of us at Canottieri Ticino, as well as being happy for the successes of our three friends and teammates, are proud of what they have done. Roberto and Enrico have shown a great continuity of high-level results over the years, Gaetano has shown that with self-denial, tenacity and determination, great results can be achieved “.