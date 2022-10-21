Home Sports Camaiore-Tortona, the arrival will be in corso Cavour as it was 5 years ago
TORTONA

The finish line of the eleventh stage of the next Giro d’Italia, the Camaiore-Tortona on Wednesday 17 May, will probably be located in Corso Cavour, as it was five years ago, also due to the need to have the whole “Village” next to the finish line. for sponsors, hospitality and fans, to be set up in piazza Allende. Therefore, arriving from Gavi, Serravalle Scrivia, Villalvernia, the Corsa Rosa will pass through the former Giovi state road, then the ring road, and then enter the former Liebig roundabout, instead of arriving directly in Corso Don Orione as in 1989.

At the presentation of the Giro 2023, staged at the Teatro Lirico in Milan, Tortona was represented by the mayor Federico Chiodi. «In addition to celebrating the great champions of the past, the Giro in the“ Terre di Coppi ”’also represents a unique opportunity to promote our Tortona area, but also the Gaviese and Novese areas. Now our task will be to involve all the forces for the installation », comments Chiodi. An active part is also the President of the City Council, Giovanni Ferrari Cuniolo, among other things, the great-grandson of the homonymous first winner of the Italian cycling championship as well as president of the Veloce Club Tortonese: “For Tortona it will be an honor to be part of this 106th edition of the Giro , with anniversaries linked to the great cyclists of our lands: in addition to Fausto and Serse Coppi and my great-grandfather Giovanni Cuniolo, we also talk about unforgettable names such as Costante Girardengo whose second victory in the Giro is celebrated in 2023, and Luigi Malabrocca. A considerable commitment from the Municipality and from all the entities involved will be necessary, but it is also an extraordinary opportunity that we will honor in the best possible way ». –

Stefano Brocchetti

