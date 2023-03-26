Home Sports Cambridge sweeps the boat race
Cambridge sweeps the boat race

Cambridge sweeps the boat race

The traditional rowing regatta between the English elite universities of Cambridge and Oxford on the London Thames ended on Sunday with triumphs for Cambridge. The “Light Blues” won both the 77th edition of the “Boat Race” for women and the 168th edition for men. While Cambridge extended their winning streak in the women’s competition, their male colleagues took revenge on last year’s defeat.

