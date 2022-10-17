An opportunity to be seized. Pordenone on Monday 17 plays in Mantua and has the opportunity not only to regain the top of the standings, momentarily passed into the hands of Renate and Sangiuliano, but also to lead with a small treasure of two points over their rivals.

In the postponement of the eighth day of group A of Lega Pro, under the gaze of the Rai Sport cameras, in the presence of a troubled Mantova, the neroverdi aim to reiterate that the leaders are them and that the rediscovered victory with Arzignano can be just the beginning of a long series.

Today’s is the first match in seven days: on Thursday the neroverdi will face Trento at home, on Sunday – again at Teghil – FeralpiSalò. We must start well, in a meeting that will be exciting not only for Mr. Di Carlo, who returns after 15 years to Martelli, but also for Festa and Zammarini, two other illustrious ex.

“The emotion, at the beginning, there will be, it is inevitable – says the coach of Pordenone, who in Mantua has touched the Serie A starting from C2 -. Then at the kick-off I will only think about my team’s match and how to win it. I ask the boys for continuity of performance and results, objectives that can be achieved by playing with personality and courage, winning as many duels as possible ».

The green lizards return to their hunting territory, the away commitments, the playing field in which they are undefeated (three wins one draw). And they do it with the best defense in the league, which has only two goals conceded to its credit.

A great calling card, no doubt about it, especially if presented in the presence of a struggling Mantova, held back by poor results and flattened after the bad injury of the former Monachello, technical and attacking leader of the team. The coach Nicola Corrent has collected five points so far, who perhaps did not imagine such a tough debut among the big names after having coached the Verona Primavera.

The solidity of Pordenone may be too demanding an obstacle for his team to overcome, not to mention the physical impact that Mimmo Di Carlo’s players can have on the match.

Speaking of singles, the coach has recovered Ajeti, Benedetti and Deli. The three will most likely go to the bench, as they are not yet 100 percent. With three games to play in a week, they should find space from the first minute into subsequent engagements.

And with Palombi, Andreoni and Negro still out, it is more than possible to see the team that beat Arzignano at home eight days ago tonight at the Martelli.

In front of Festa, therefore, Bruscagin and Ingrosso will act on the exteriors, with Pirrello and Bassoli as a central couple. In the middle of the field the Methodist will be Burrai, flanked by Torrasi and Pinato. The top position of the “rhombus” will be occupied by Zammarini, while the offensive department will be composed of Candellone and Dubickas. The Lithuanian striker is highly anticipated: his condition is growing and he is hunting for the first goal in neroverde.

Always bearing in mind that the championship closes in the spring, it must also be said that tonight’s opportunity is to be exploited given the difficult moment of the rivals built to win: with Padova that cannot find continuity, a Vicenza that does not take off. , a Novara suddenly jammed and a Triestina still on the ground, the victory at Martelli could be worth more than the three points at stake.