Cameron Norrie was beaten in the final of the Argentina Open in his last game on Sunday

British number one Cameron Norrie reached the last 16 of the Rio Open with a straight-set victory over Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Norrie, seeded second in the tournament, won 7-5 6-1 in his first match since losing the final of the Argentina Open on Sunday.

The Briton had to recover from 5-3 down in the first set to claim his 14th win of 2023.

He will face Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro in the next round.

Norrie, 27, missed out on a fifth ATP title after losing 6-3 7-5 to top seed Carlos Alcaraz in Buenos Aires.

Monteiro beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7-2) to reach the next round.

Evans injured in first-round Doha defeat

Meanwhile, British number two Dan Evans suffered an ankle injury as he was knocked out in the first round of the Qatar Open by Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

Evans, seeded sixth in Doha, broke Ruusuvuori to love in the opening game before twisting his right ankle as he hit his first serve of the match.

The 32-year-old Briton was broken to love and needed strapping during the changeover.

He fought back from 5-3 down but the 23-year-old Finn, ranked 51 in the world, went on to claim a 7-5 6-4 victory.

