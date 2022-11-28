Goals, spectacle and regrets between Cameroon and Serbia, on the second day of Group G of Qatar 2022. At the Al Janoub stadium a match with many upheavals ends 3-3: the Cameroonians ahead in the 29th minute with Castelletto, the Serbs seemed to have put themselves in the pocket the game with the three goals from Pavlovic, Milinkovic and Mitrovic between the recovery of the first half and the start of the second half, only to then be reached by the one-two from Aboubakar and Choupo-Moting in three minutes. For both, defeated in their respective debuts, this is the first point in the standings at the World Cup. The match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 974 Stadium will complete the day of the group stage at 5pm.