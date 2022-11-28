Home Sports Cameroon-Serbia 3-3: gol di Castelletto, Pavlovic, Milinkovic, Mitrovic, Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting
Sports

Cameroon-Serbia 3-3: gol di Castelletto, Pavlovic, Milinkovic, Mitrovic, Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

by admin
Cameroon-Serbia 3-3: gol di Castelletto, Pavlovic, Milinkovic, Mitrovic, Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

The Africans took the lead, finishing 3-1 down thanks to goals from Pavlovic, Milinkovic and Mitrovic, then with Aboubakar’s entry they equalized in a few minutes. For both it is the first point in the World Cup

Goals, spectacle and regrets between Cameroon and Serbia, on the second day of Group G of Qatar 2022. At the Al Janoub stadium a match with many upheavals ends 3-3: the Cameroonians ahead in the 29th minute with Castelletto, the Serbs seemed to have put themselves in the pocket the game with the three goals from Pavlovic, Milinkovic and Mitrovic between the recovery of the first half and the start of the second half, only to then be reached by the one-two from Aboubakar and Choupo-Moting in three minutes. For both, defeated in their respective debuts, this is the first point in the standings at the World Cup. The match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 974 Stadium will complete the day of the group stage at 5pm.

SOON THE COMPLETE SERVICE

November 28 – 1.04pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Akele is an infallible sniper "Here I feel appreciated"

You may also like

The Prosecco Run returns on 4 December: three...

The third round of the league ends, Zhejiang...

Niclas Füllkrug, Germany’s surprise at the World Cup:...

Germany draws with Spain and avoids shock elimination....

Premier Padel, the Monterrey Major is underway. And...

Onana excluded from the World Cup with Cameroon:...

World Cup South Korea vs Ghana, who can...

Pordenone fails the fifth acute in a row,...

Grealish: I admire Messi but Brazil is England’s...

The whole Messi clan flies to Qatar, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy