Cameroon, five-time African champion, was surprisingly dominated by Namibia (2-1), Tuesday, March 28, in Soweto in South Africa, as part of the CAN 2023 qualifiers while Senegal, defending champion, ensured his qualification.

Namibia, modest 113e nation in the FIFA rankings, won thanks to goals from captain Peter Shalulile (55e) and Absalom Limbondi (79e), while Vincent Aboubakar saved the honor of the Indomitable Lions in added time (90e+1).

Held in check four days earlier, coach Rigobert Song had beaten the recall of the captains, including precisely captain Aboubakar, Nicolas Nkoulou and Zambo Anguissa to play this decisive match. But, in the absence of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi, the Cameroonian attack failed to overturn the result.

Thanks to this prestigious success, Namibia moved to the top of Group C with five points, one more than Cameroon, and four more than Burundi.

The next two days will be played on June 12 and September 4 with two last matches: Burundi-Namibia then Cameroon-Burundi.

Malawi crushed by Egypt

In Group D, Egypt crushed Malawi (4-0) in Lilongwe with a goal from captain Mohamed Salah, to take the lead with 9 points tied with Guinea. Malawi and Ethiopia are behind at six lengths, two days from the end.

Senegal, defending champion, went to ensure its qualification for the next CAN in Maputo, where it won (1-0) against Mozambique with a goal from Boulaye Dia, served by Sadio Mané.

Burkina Faso, who needed a point to qualify, settled for a 1-1 draw in Togo and will also see the CAN finals in January-February 2024. South Africa, victorious over Liberia (2-1) in Monronvia, will also be there.

In addition to Senegal, Burkina and South Africa, Algeria and Morocco have punched their tickets for the continental competition alongside host country Côte d’Ivoire.