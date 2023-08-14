CAMIGNADA THEN THERE WAS REFUGE | Sportdimontagna.com

Special edition, that of Sunday 6 August, for the Camignada poi siè refuge. The historic running event organized by the Cai section of Auronzo has in fact turned half a century old: in fact, the event has taken place continuously since the summer of 1973, every first Sunday in August, except in 2020, due to Covid.

In a day that began with rather cold temperatures and wind at an altitude of 1,754 meters in Misurina (but which was then characterized by beautiful sunshine and optimal temperatures for racing and only slightly disturbed by rain for short stretches), there were 500 (maximum limit established by the organization) the competitors (divided between agonists and hikers) who challenged each other along the traditional 33-kilometre route which, after the start from the shores of Lake Misurina, passes Malga Rin Bianco, the Auronzo refuge, the Lavaredo refuge , the Locatelli refuge, the Piani di Cengia refuge, the Comici refuge and the Carducci refuge before winding along the Val Giralba and tackling a stretch of cycle path before the final landing place, located in the Bucintoro area, on the shores of Lake Auronzo.

To win the 50.ma edition of the Camignada was Gabriele Del Longo, from Calalzo di Cadore from Belluno, bearer of the Bergamo-based La Recastello Radici Group. Del Longo, making his debut at the Camignada, imposed his own pace from the first hundreds of metres, remaining only after just a couple of kilometres, near Lake Antorno, to then complete his victorious ride with a time of 3h13 ’25”. On the second step of the podium went Luca Mosena, from Belluno from Val di Zoldo, 7’39”8 behind the winner. The podium was completed by a local athlete, already third last year: Lorenzo Pais Bianco, at the finish line with a delay of 8’33”2. Also in the top five Hassan Loufti and Lorenzo Panzera. “The panorama alone was worth all this effort,” commented Gabriele Del Longo. «It was my first participation and it went very well. I’m used to shorter distances and I tried to manage the first part, knowing then that the final cycle path wouldn’t be forgiving. I managed to do everything in the best possible way, I hope to be there again next year».

Among the women, the victory went to the Ligurian, for some years now residing in Schio, in the Vicenza area, Francesca Costa. 4h10’51” the chronometric match for the winner, second for a long time but capable of a good recovery in the final. Place of honor for Martina De Mas (detached by 2’53”7) and third place for Valentina Bernasconi (+4’25”6). To complete the top five Larisa Balan and Stella Cislaghi.

«I usually face longer races but today went really well» explains Francesca Costa. «After the Comici refuge I fell and took a good hit. Then along the descent of Val Giralba, technique the way I like it, I enjoyed myself, then suffering in the final stage of the cycle path».

«After days of bad weather, the weather has pardoned us and a beautiful one was staged 50.ma edition of the Camignada, an event which constitutes one of the longest-running events of Italian mountain running and which over the years has maintained its identity as a race in which competitive spirit is not the prevailing aspect. In fact, if there are many agonists, many are those who tackle the Auronza track with the primary intention of experiencing a day on the move immersed in a panorama that has no equal in the world» commented Stefano Muzzi, president of the CAI section of Auronzo. «Thanks to the many volunteers who support us and to the administration that supports us. After the first half century has been archived, in the next few days we will start planning the 51st edition of this event which constitutes a heritage of the Auronza area».

On Saturday 5 August, the Camignada experienced the by now traditional “prologue” dedicated to the little ones: it was the Camignada Kids, an event for the Under 13s which unfolded along a 3 km route around the lake of Auronzo, with departure and arrival in the Bucintoro area. About seventy children and teenagers who competed despite the rainy afternoon.

