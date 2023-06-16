Home » CAMIGNADA THEN THERE WAS REFUGE | Sportdimontagna.com
Registration is open for the Camignada poi sié Refuge, the historic mountain running event organized by the Auronzo section of the Italian Alpine Club. The one that will take place on August 6th will be the 50.ma edition of the event born from a group of friends, mountain enthusiasts, in the summer of 1973.

The Camignada poi sié Refuge follows the itinerary that winds between Misurina, Malga Rin Bianco, Auronzo refuge, Lavaredo refuge, Locatelli refuge, Piani di Cengia refuge, Comici refuge, Carducci refuge, Val Giralba, cycle path, Auronzo (Pala Tre area tops). There are 33 kilometers to go, for a height difference of about 1,600 metres.

Registrations can be completed by going to the website www.caiauronzo.it. Registration is open to adult athletes and minors with signature from the legal person exercising authority. The registration fee is 40 euros for the non-competitive (medical certificate required for competitive activity) and 35 for the recreational-motor walk (the ranking will not be drawn up). For children up to 14 years of age, the registration fee is 20 euros.

Online registrations can be made until August 3rd. Entries will be reopened on Saturday 5 August at the PalaTreCime in Auronzo and on Sunday morning at the start in Misurina only if the 500 entries are not reached, a maximum quota which, due to logistical reasons, has been set by the organization for the 2023 edition.

For all the details of the event and the regulation: www.caiautonzo.it.

